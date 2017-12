MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Traffic was backed up on I-65 northbound after an accident occurred just south of the Airport Blvd exit just as holiday mall traffic was well underway.

Mobile Police say the initial report indicated 12 vehicles were involved in the accident.

Traffic was backed up past the Government Street exit.

The left lane did appear to be moving slowly as emergency crews cleared the scene.

It took about 2 hours before the accident was cleared.