‘ALL Kids’ No Longer Freezing Enrollment After CHIP Funding Passes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Health has officially updated its website after the new funding was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on Thursday, Dec. 21 for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The Alabama Department of Health website now has the following statement:

Important Update: With the continuing resolution passed by Congress on December 21, 2017, ALL Kids will not freeze enrollment on January 1, 2018 nor terminate coverage on February 1, 2018. Further updates to come as Congress needs to pass full, long term funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

ALL Kids is a low-cost, comprehensive healthcare coverage program for children under age 19. Benefits include regular checkups and immunizations, sick child doctor visits, prescriptions, vision and dental care, hospitalization, mental health and substance abuse services, and much more.

CHIP covers about 9 million children across the nation whose parents usually earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford private health coverage — typically no more than $62,000 for a family of four. The program cost about $15.6 billion in fiscal 2016, funded almost entirely by the federal government.

According to the latest figures from ADPH, as of August 2017 Mobile County has 7,855 children enrolled in ALL Kids. There are an additional 6,765 children enrolled in the Medicaid/CHIP Expansion.