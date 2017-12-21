UPDATE: Man Found Dead in Pensacola Bay Linked to Burglary

Related Coverage BREAKING: Pensacola Police Identify Man Found Floating in Pensacola Bay

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man found dead in Pensacola Bay earlier this week has been identified as a suspect in a commercial burglary in Downtown Pensacola, according to police.

Pensacola Police detectives identified 46-year-old Michael Eugene Washington Wednesday.

Pensacola Police detectives were also investigating a burglary at the Shux Oyster Bar on 3 West Main St. that took place on December 13.

Police say when Officer Zachary Harris responded to a burglary alarm at the restaurant, he found a black male wearing dark clothing in the process of stealing numerous bottles of liquor.

The suspect immediately fled from Off. Harris, police say.

According to PPD, an extensive search, including a track by a K-9 unit, was conducted, but the suspect could not be located. The search did include the area of Palafox Pier, police say.

Washington’s body was recovered from Pensacola Bay near the Palafox Pier and was wearing dark clothing, according to Pensacola detectives.

Police say they found a bicycle left at the scene and was identified as belonging to Washington.

According to Pensacola Police, it appears that Washington may have entered the water after the burglary to avoid capture.

The cause of Washington’s death is still under investigation.