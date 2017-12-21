UPDATE: Baldwin County Deputy Recovers, Family Expresses Gratitude

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy is recovering at home after being shot earlier this week.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack says Cpl. Mike Walker was released from the hospital Wednesday but underwent outpatient surgery Thursday on an eye injury from a shotgun blast.

Sheriff Mack says the Walker family wished to express their gratitude and appreciation for all the prayers, calls, visits and support during this time.

Cpl. Michael Walker was shot early Tuesday while he and two other deputies arrived at a home in the Stockton area in response to a call that someone had thrown a woman from a vehicle.

The suspect, Forrest Bullin, is charged with attempted murder and assault.

A judge in Fairhope on Wednesday ordered Bullin held on $1 million bond for the attempted murder charge and $500,000 bond for the assault charge.

If Bullin posts bond, he will be placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Bullin is currently being held for safekeeping at Mobile Metro Jail.