Two Local Racing Legends In Racing Pioneer Hall of Fame Class of 2017

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Bob Karcher and the late Lee Fields are two new members of the Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers Hall of Fame.

Karcher has run Bob’s Speed Shop in Mobile for 52 years and has had a hand in Gulf Coast racing for over 5 decades.

He has helped race car drivers and teams from the famed, “Alabama Gang,” to today’s up and coming racers.

Karcher told News 5’s Randy Patrick he was, “pleasantly surprised, honored and blown away!”

Lee Fields was a legendary racing and wrestling promoter who owned Mobile International Speedway for 40 years. The induction banquet will be held in Talladega on January, 13th, at the Motor Sports Hall of Fame.