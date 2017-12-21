Porch pirates steal boy’s life-saving medication

RIVERDALE, UT (WCMH) – A little boy almost had to go without his life-saving medication after someone stole a package from his family’s front porch.

Four-year-old Austin Taylor was born with several birth defects. Doctors weren’t sure how long he would survive, KSTU reported.

“They gave him a 25 percent chance of living three months,” said Cody Taylor, Austin’s dad. “He’s so strong and always fighting.”

Austin received a kidney transplant two years ago and now needs to take medicine so his body does not reject the kidney. Cody said he got a notification this week that a new three-month supply was delivered.

“Usually as I get that I expect to see the boxes as I pull up, but there was nothing there,” Cody said.

After he checked into it, he realized the package was likely stolen. He was worried his insurance wouldn’t cover replacing the medicine.

He said he was willing to take a $5,000 loan out against his car in order to pay for the medication.

Thankfully, his insurance company covered a new supply.

Cody has a message for who who stole his son’s medicine.

“You don’t know who you’re hurting by your actions. It could range from ruining someone’s Christmas to threatening someone’s life. You just never know,” Cody said.