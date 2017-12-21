Mobile Serial Bank Robber Possibly Linked to Robberies in Louisiana

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman wanted for two bank robberies in Mobile County might also be responsible for at least two more bank robberies in Louisiana.

As News 5 first broke on Wednesday, Mobile Police have connected robberies at the Regions Bank at the Loop and the PNC Bank in Tillman’s Corner to the same woman.

Mobile Police are working with the Slidell Police Department to determine if the same suspect might also be behind two robberies there over the past month.

News 5 has also learned Mobile Police believe the woman may be working with an accomplice who is driving a getaway vehicle. The only description of the accomplice so far is that he’s an adult black male.

Investigators do not believe the female suspect is from the Mobile area. They say they likely would’ve gotten more tips by now from the two surveillance clips they’ve released of the crimes in Mobile County.

WATCH: Regions Bank Robbery Caught on Camera

In both surveillance videos, the woman spends time at the counter going through her purse. In the PNC robbery, the teller handed over money. In the Regions robbery, the suspect pulled a paper bag out of her purse but then walked away without getting any cash after the teller triggered a silent alarm.

Slidell Police say the suspect got away with cash in both robberies in Louisiana.

Here is a timeline of the four robberies under investigation:

Dec. 4 – PNC Bank, 5351 Hwy 90 West, Tillman’s Corner, AL

Dec. 16 – Chase Bank, 1943 Gause Blvd. East, Slidell, LA

Dec. 19 – Regions Bank, 2050 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL

Dec. 20 – First Castle Credit Union, 1402 Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA

According to the FBI, which tracks bank robbery statistics, female bank robbers are fairly uncommon. Of the 4,900 people involved in bank robberies in 2016, only about 7 percent were women.

Anyone with information about either of the two robberies in Mobile County should contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. The Slidell Police Department can be reached at 985-643-3131.