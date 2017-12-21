Missing child Alert issued for 15-year-old Florida girl

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Molly Hemphill of Deerfield Beach.

Hemphill was last seen in the area of 1300 West Hillsborough Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

At the time of her disappearance, Hemphill was wearing a blue/white school shirt, navy blue skirt, and light colored tennis shoes.

Hemphill is described as a white female with auburn hair and blue eyes. She is 5′ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or 911.