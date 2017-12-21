Man Arrested at Lee Square Protest Found Not Guilty

Related Coverage Man Arrested for Knocking Megaphone Out of Person’s Hand

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Protests at Pensacola’s Lee Square in August led to an arrest of one man charged with battery after police say he knocked a megaphone out of someone’s hand.

On Thursday, jurors returned a not guilty verdict for 24-year-old Caleb Burris, according to an attorney on the case.

Pensacola Police say there were approximately 250-300 people in attendance at the protests on August 26th. A group was rallying to keep the monument standing after Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward said he believed the monument should be removed. Another group then organized a counter-protest to voice their opinion on the monument removal.

