Group of Veterans Clean Up Graves of Veterans At Cemetery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The community is continuing clean up efforts at the Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery in Mobile.

For months New 5 has been following the efforts of volunteers working to clean up the cemetery. Now a group is working to honor the veterans buried at the ceremony by cleaning up their graves.

Right now many graves are covered in overgrown vegetation and trash.

“People have been using this place as a dumping ground,” says Eddie Irby. He is veteran and founder of the Mobile chapter of the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldiers of World War II. Irby is organizing the cleanup efforts and plans to hold a ceremony on Saturday to honor all the veterans buried at the cemetery by displaying a flag as well laying wreaths to honor each group.

Irby says there are veterans buried at the cemetery who served in World War I, World War II, The Vietnam War, Tuskegee Airmen, and Buffalo Soldiers.

Volunteers are working with Mobile city officials to create a cemetery board to help take care of it, but still many graves are covered in overgrown vegetation and trash. But Irby says more should be done to honor the veterans, “They have wreaths across America where they put more than a quarter million wreaths right here in Alabama at different cemeteries. Not one person put one wreath or one American flag on these men, and they wore the uniform too.”

Irby says the wreath laying ceremony will be held at the cemetery at noon on Saturday. He hopes it will encourage others to come help with clean up. Irby says they will begin regularly scheduled clean-up days starting in January.