Fog May Have Played Role in Fatal I-10 Pedestrian Crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed in an accident on I-10 Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say the accident happened around 3:00 a.m. near the Wilcox Road exit.

ALEA officials say 41-year-old Christopher David Graham of Pensacola and another man were walking on the westbound shoulder on the interstate towards Loxley after their vehicle became disabled.

Graham was struck in the roadway as he attempted to flag down a vehicle, according to troopers.

The vehicle was a 2008 Dodge D150 driven by Jose A. Nararet-Antonio of Orlando, according to ALEA.

ALEA officials say dense fog may have played a role.

No charges have been filed in connection with the early morning crash as troopers continue to investigate.