Community Rallies Behind Homeless Man Who Lost All His Belongings

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WRKG) – If you live in Saraland or Chickasaw you’ve likely seen Jimmy Davis riding his bike. He goes by “Mr. Jimmy.” Locals describe him as a community staple.
Mr. Jimmy is homeless and usually stays under the I-65 overpass. Recently all of his belongings including his clothes, tent, sleeping bag, and mosquito net were taken. According to Mr. Jimmy, police told him they were cleared away by road crews while he was gone.
“I’ve been sitting here trying to get all my stuff back and it ain’t too easy to do when you don’t got nothing,” said Mr. Jimmy.
Charles David Sharp works at the Foosackly’s in Saraland where Mr. Jimmy often hangs out. He created a GoFundMe account to help get Mr. Jimmy back on his feet.