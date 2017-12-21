Community Rallies Behind Homeless Man Who Lost All His Belongings

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WRKG) – If you live in Saraland or Chickasaw you’ve likely seen Jimmy Davis riding his bike. He goes by “Mr. Jimmy.” Locals describe him as a community staple.

Mr. Jimmy is homeless and usually stays under the I-65 overpass. Recently all of his belongings including his clothes, tent, sleeping bag, and mosquito net were taken. According to Mr. Jimmy, police told him they were cleared away by road crews while he was gone.

“I’ve been sitting here trying to get all my stuff back and it ain’t too easy to do when you don’t got nothing,” said Mr. Jimmy.

Charles David Sharp works at the Foosackly’s in Saraland where Mr. Jimmy often hangs out. He created a GoFundMe account to help get Mr. Jimmy back on his feet.

“I figured it’s Christmas, and it’s the season of good will to all men and I think we ought to all do what we can,” said Sharp.

Sharp even wrote a song inspired by Mr. Jimmy. You can listen to it here

Mr. Jimmy tells us he’s grateful for the community’s help, but he could really use help finding a job. His identification was with his belongings that were taken, making it hard for him to prove who he is.

“I go around asking people if they have work I can do,” said Mr. Jimmy. “I don’t go around asking nobody for nothing because I don’t believe in it. If you want something you get off your rear end and get it.”