WATCH: Clearwater Plane Crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) — Two people escaped injury after the plane they were in crashed in Clearwater Sunday.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on N. Keene Road between Sunset Point Road and Drew Street.

Keene Road was closed for hours during the investigation.

“It sounded like all of our plates in our kitchen just fell over,” said one neighbor, who lives near where the plane crashed. “We were thinking of, ‘What if it hit us?'”

Video from a car as it drives towards the crash was released. There were a couple of tree branches in the road but the plane landed right side up.

The FAA says the plane was trying to land at the Clearwater Air Park. They are still trying to figure out how this plane came crashing down.