Toddler dies after being pulled from Florida pond

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) – A toddler was pulled from a pond in a suburban Florida neighborhood shortly after being reported missing.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto tells news outlets report that divers found the child Sunday afternoon in pond behind the child’s home near Boca Raton. The child’s name and age have not been released.

Borroto says crews arrived in the neighborhood after getting a report of a missing child.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

