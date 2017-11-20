Pink: Christina Aguilera ‘killed it’ with AMA performance

Associated Press Published:
Pink, left, and Kelly Clarkson perform “Everybody Hurts” at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Pink is shooting down any suggestion that she was critical of Christina Aguilera’s tribute performance of Whitney Houston hits during Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

A cutaway shot to Pink’s reaction during Aguilera’s medley on the ABC broadcast had Twitter users buzzing that Pink was less than impressed with Aguilera’s performance. Pink wrote on Twitter that Aguilera “killed it” for one of the stars’ “favorite singers ever.” She added that she is in “awe of Christina’s talent” and suggested other clips would show her “in tears” while Aguilera sang.

Pink has had a rocky relationship at times over the years with Aguilera, but she said in August that she and Aguilera had “made amends.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s