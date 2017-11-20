Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

7:55 a.m. We continue to move along well here on this chilly Monday on the Bayway and Causeway without any accidents or delays. No problems right now I-10 to I-65. Highway Patrol headed to scene of a fender bender I-10 eastbound between the McDonald Road and Theodore Dawes exit (that’s between exits 10 and 13), also still Highway 98 at Wilmer Georgetown Road. Mobile Police working no accidents however the traffic light is out Spring Hill Boulevard there at Mobile Infirmary Boulevard. It’s blinking red in all directions so treat that as a four-way stop. Looking good through Baldwin County and no new trouble spots right now on the Panhandle.

7:30 a.m. It’s been a chilly start for your Monday morning commute but the Bayway and Causeway is warmed up for you without any accidents or delays either direction. Looking good through the tunnels as well. In Mobile, no accidents according to Mobile Police. Highway Patrol on the scene of an accident Highway 98 at Wilmer Georgetown Road. Very little traffic around the school zones as both Mobile and Baldwin County public schools are out this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. No new accidents right now along the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police.

6:55 a.m. Updating your Monday morning commute still pretty chilly out of here soon as you grab your jacket the Bayway and Causeway still look pretty good as traffic volume has picked up there headed towards Mobile from the Eastern Shore. No problems through either of the tunnels. Mobile Police reporting no accident. Highway Patrol on the scene of problems Highway 98 at Georgetown Chunchula Road and Schillinger Road at Highwood Circle (both of them just fender benders). No new accidents along the Panhandle.

6:10 a.m. We continue to look good on the Bayway and Causeway right now to start off our chilly Monday morning without any accidents or delays. No problems right now through either of the tunnels as well. Alabama Highway Patrol headed the scene of a couple accidents including one at Highway 98 at Georgetown Chunchula Road; Schillinger road at Highwood Circle (both of those are just fender benders). Looking good throughout Baldwin County. Florida Highway Patrol and emergency vehicles still on the scene of that accident south of Milton on Highway 87 near Yellow River Bridge just a little south of I-10.

5:55 a.m. Well we start off chilly, but overall a good looking start to our early Monday morning commute without any accidents or delays right now in the Mobile area. No problems crossing the Bayway or Causeway and looking good throughout Baldwin County according to Alabama Highway Patrol. An accident on the Panhandle there on Highway 87 near the Yellow River Bridge (South of I-10 in Milton). That accident does involve injuries and the roadway is blocked. Florida Highway Patrol in emergency vehicles are there.

5:30 a.m. If you need to find yourself out on the roadways over the next few minutes; as you grab that jacket and head out the door, we’re looking good right now on the Bayway and Causeway without any accidents or delays. No problems in Mobile right now according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. The earlier overnight repaving there on I-65 Southbound near the Saraland area has cleared up. Along the Panhandle we do have a new accident there south of I-10 there on Highway 87 (that’s pretty close to the Yellow River Bridge in Milton). An accident with injuries and road closure as a result.

5:06 a.m. As you bundle up and head outside the door here on this early Monday; traffic is moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway. No major accidents or delays in either direction. Looking good through the tunnels as well. That road construction continues there near Exit 13 this time around the Saraland area southbound I-65. They’re trying to get that cleared, but maybe a little delay right now. No problems in Mobile right now according to Alabama Highway Patrol and we’re problem-free along the Panhandle.