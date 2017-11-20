Cold Weather Shelter Opens

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – For the first time this season, the Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama opened its doors as a cold weather shelter. The Slavation Army does this any time the temperature is forecasted to drop below 40 degrees.

Extra cots are put out in addition to the 28 beds the Salvation Army opens to the homeless every night. Those staying at the shelter are provided dinner and a hot breakfast in the morning.

If you would like to help, donations are needed. Workers tell us many of the people who came in Sunday night were asking for coats and warm clothing. If you have any coats, gloves, scarves, or blankets you would like to donate, you can bring them right to the shelter located at 1009 Dauphin Street. The Salvation Army will also accept donations of hot chocolate, coffee, and food.