Alabama Libertarians Holding 2018 Convention in Atmore

Atmore, AL (WKRG)

The Alabama Libertarian Party is holding its 2018 convention at Wind Creek in Atmore. Here’s a news release from the organization:

The Libertarian Party of Alabama will hold its 2018 State Convention March

2nd through 4th, 2018, at the WindCreek Hotel and Casino in Atmore, AL.

The Convention kicks off with a Reception on Friday night. Saturday will

be a full day of speakers and business sessions. Part of the business

will be election of new officers, endorsement of candidates for the

November 2018 elections, and election of delegates to the National

Convention, which will be held in New Orleans in July.

Bill Redpath, an At Large Representative of the Libertarian National

Committee, will speak in the morning on ballot access laws.

Radley Balko will be the Keynote Speaker during lunch. Mr. Balko has

previously written for the Huffington Post, was a Senior Editor at Reason

Magazine, and a Policy Analyst for Cato Institute. He is most well known

for his book Rise of the Warrior Cop; the Militarization of America’s

Police Force, published in 2013. His latest book, Dr. Death and the

Country Dentist; a True Story of Injustice in the American South, will be

available Feb 2018.

Saturday evening will include an Awards Dinner, with special guest

speaker, Adam Kokesh. Mr. Kokesh is well known for his activism

throughout the liberty movement and is the first candidate to declare his

intent to run for the Libertarian Party Presidential nomination for 2020.