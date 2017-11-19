Zimbabwe President Told To Resign By Monday

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) – Zimbabwe’s ruling party Central Committee has expelled several high-level members close to unpopular first lady Grace Mugabe, while President Robert Mugabe is told to resign as the country’s leader by noon Monday or face impeachment.

Those expelled include minister of higher education Jonathan Moyo, finance minister Ignatious Chombo, Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao, local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, foreign affairs minister Walter Mzembi and several other top members of the ZANU-PF party who were associated with the first lady.

Some 200 delegates clapped and cheered the announcement and sent up an especially loud roar on hearing the action against Grace Mugabe.

They also chanted of the president: “He must go!”