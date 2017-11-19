WATCH: Theodore Fire Engine Used for Baby Gender Reveal

THEODORE, Alabama (WKRG) — Theodore Dawes Volunteer Fire Department helped one couple reveal the gender of their baby on Saturday.

Getting ready to welcome their third child, Jonathan and Crystal Bodin of Theodore wanted to find out the gender of their baby in a fun, creative and different way.

Jonathan Bodin is captain of the Theodore Dawes Volunteer Fire Department. When he told his Fire Chief Terry Morgan that his wife was expecting, Chief Morgan had the idea to use the fire truck.

“When I told my wife she was just as excited as I was to use the fire truck because it’s something that you don’t really see,” says Jonathan. The Bodins purchased one bottle of blue and one bottle of red pool water dye (the red would be diluted to a pinkish color) and had the gender sealed in an envelope after the ultrasound. The two bottles and the envelope were given to the chief for him to put the correct color in the water.

Jonathan and Crystal waited patiently next to the truck as the colored water shot from the fire hose, revealing they’re expecting a little girl. “Don’t think words could express the love, joy and excitement that we were feeling. A little girl is all we have wanted since we found out we were expecting. We already have 2 boys and we’re really hoping that we could get a little girl,” says Jonathan.

Though Crystal and Jonathan are thrilled for the new addition to the family, one soon to be big brother had something else on his mind. “Since my youngest was hoping for another little brother he was ready to go watch football and his older brother was really excited,” says Jonathan.

Video of the event was posted on the Theodore/Dawes Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page and has been viewed more than 12 thousand times.

The Bodin’s little girl, Chloe Nicole, is due on May 12, 2018.

Jonathan adds that the Theodore Dawes Volunteer Fire Department is currently looking for more good men and women to help out.