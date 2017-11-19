Scaffolding Collapses in New York City Injuring Five People

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Several people were hurt after scaffolding came crashing down onto a SoHo street Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses posted photos to social media showing wooden planks and metal scaffolding strewn about at the corner of Prince Street and Broadway.

Authorities say five people suffered minor injuries.

It wasnt immediately clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

A wind advisory remains in effect in New York City until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Southbound traffic was closed at Prince Street and northbound N, Q, R, and E trains were bypassing the Prince Street station as a result of the collapse.