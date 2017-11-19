Reaction from the Country Music World on Mel Tillis’ Death

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2012, file photo, country music singer Mel Tillis holds up his 2011 National Medal of the Arts after it was presented to him by President Barack Obama, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Tillis, the longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozens of his own singles, has died. A spokesman for Tillis, Don Murry Grubbs, said Tillis died early Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Fla. He was 85. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A look at reaction on social media from the country music world on Mel Tillis, who died Sunday at age 85.

Blake Shelton, on Twitter:

Kyle Young, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO, in a statement:

— Mel Tillis spent a lifetime giving us joy and laughter and music, which is why his death brings such sadness. Had he never stepped on a stage, he would still have been one of the funniest and most genuine people on the planet. But his whimsy and warmth were only a part of his appeal. He wrote some of country music’s most compelling and consequential songs, he fronted a remarkable band, and he sang with power and emotion. He also shone as an inspiration, revealing what others called an impediment as a vehicle for humor and hope.

Crystal Gayle, on Twitter:

John Rich, on Twitter:

Charlie Daniels, on Twitter:

 

