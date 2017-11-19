Police: Child accidentally shoots 3-year-old in Minnesota

Associated Press Published:

DEER CREEK, Minn. (AP) – Authorities in western Minnesota say a 3-year-old child was accidentally shot and wounded by another child.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call about the shooting from a home in Deer Creek around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The caller reported a 5-year-old had caused the accidental gunshot wound.

The 3-year-old was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being sent to a Minneapolis hospital. Authorities say the victim is stable.

The names, genders and relationship of the children were not released. The shooting is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

