Mobile’s Capital Improvement Plan Studied By Other Cities

Council members from Mobile were invited to speak last week at the annual conference of the League of Nations. There, councilmen Fred Richardson, Gina Gregory, Levon Manzie and the Executive Director for Engineering and Development Diane Irby spoke to other city leaders from around the nation about ways to tackle their infrastructure backlog, by talking about our Capital Improvement Projects, or CIP. I spoke with councilmen Fred Richardson and Levon Manzie by phone on their way home from North Carolina.

The League of Cities took place last Wednesday through Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Officials from Mobile went to talk about our penny sales tax they passed in 2015. That penny was equally divided among all council members, totaling $3 million a year for a three year span.

“That’s $63 million city-wide, all seven districts, $63 million and we would determine how that money is going to be spent. And in doing so, we have transformed the city,” says District One Councilman Fred Richardson.

Richardson most recently put money towards infrastructure on Grand Boulevard—a street well known for flooding every time it rains. The project is estimated to cost over $600,000. Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but told me they are grateful for the work being done. Meanwhile, Councilman Levon Manzie has spent over a million dollars in resurfacing projects in district two alone and right now, a playground is being built at the Harmon Rec center.

“That rec center abuts the George Hall Elementary School, one of the number one elementary schools in our state. They don’t have a playground. I’ve fixed it where, it’s going to be situated so that the community residents can utilize it in the evenings and afternoons and weekends, and the school children will be able to walk from George Hall and have a first class playground,” says District Two Councilman Levon Manzie.

Other cities have CIPs, so what makes Mobile’s so different?

“We dedicated the money where the mayor couldn’t decide where it was going to be spent. We went on and dedicated, we told where every dime of that money was going to be spent.

Manzie says he’s not usually for raising taxes, but is proud of the penny sales tax.

“It was a rough start because it got so much pushback in order to really get it going. But now that citizens see how intentional we are in making sure these resources better their quality of life, they’re on board,” says Manzie.

The penny sales tax was only for three years, it will expire after 2018, but the council says it’s worked so well, they are considering extending it for five years.