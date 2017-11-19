Man Requests Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue in Bastin Bay

BASTIN BAY, Louisiana (WKRG) — On Saturday Coast Guard rescued a man who’s boat was stuck in shallow water in Bastin Bay, Louisiana.

The incident occurred on around 1:20 p.m. when the boat experienced steering issues and became stuck in low water. One person was on board but the Coast Guard could not communicate with the man.

Coast Guard Air Station sent a helicopter to lower a radio for communication. According to the Coast Guard, a helicopter rescue was performed after the man requested they do so. He was brought safely to the air station with the boat anchoring behind.