Man Requests Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue in Bastin Bay

WKRG Staff Published:
The Coast Guard rescued a man after his vessel grounded in Bastin Bay, Louisiana, November 18, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the man from his vessel and transported him back to base. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

BASTIN BAY, Louisiana (WKRG) — On Saturday Coast Guard rescued a man who’s boat was stuck in shallow water in Bastin Bay, Louisiana.

The incident occurred on around 1:20 p.m. when the boat experienced steering issues and became stuck in low water.  One person was on board but the Coast Guard could not communicate with the man.

Coast Guard Air Station sent a helicopter to lower a radio for communication.  According to the Coast Guard, a helicopter rescue was performed after the man requested they do so.  He was brought safely to the air station with the boat anchoring behind.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s