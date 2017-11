PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — University of West Florida won their game Saturday, 31 – 0, against Windgate.

This was the first game of the NCAA Division II playoffs. Kickoff started the game at 1:03 p.m. at Irwin Belk Stadium.

The team racked up 10 points in the 1st quarter and 7 points in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th.