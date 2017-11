Saraland, AL (WKRG)

Saraland Police need your help trying to find a TV thief. This video was posted to the Saraland Crime Stoppers Facebook Page. It shows a man walking into what authorities say is a local business, nabbing a TV from a table, and running out.

If anyone has information on this case they’re asking to contact authorities. The post does not indicate what business is being burglarized or how the suspect may have gained entry.