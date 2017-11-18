Record Number Of Sea Turtle Nests In Florida

Green turtles
In this Aug. 13, 2015 photo made available by the University of Central Florida, green turtle hatchlings emerge from their nests at the Archie Carr Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne, Fla. Florida's nesting season still has a month to go, but scientist have already counted a record 12,000 nests dug by endangered green turtles. Other turtles have also had a nesting comeback in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. (Gustavo Stahelin/University of Central Florida via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Officials are reporting a record number of green sea turtle nests have been found in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on Friday that staff for the agency had documented approximately 39,000 green sea turtle nests.

The preliminary estimates are based on an index from 27 beaches that represent about 68 percent of green sea turtle nests statewide. A final survey covering 800 miles of Florida coastline will be available in early 2018.

State officials said that nearly 30 years ago only 464 green sea turtle nests were recorded on the 200 miles of beaches that are part of the survey. By 2011, there were 10,701 green sea turtle nests.

The commission noted that green sea turtles nest more abundantly every other year.

