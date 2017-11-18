NYC subway to use gender-neutral terms during announcements

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the No. 1 subway train pulls into the South Ferry Station in New York. When it comes to the New York City subways, there’s no such thing as ladies and gentlemen. Guidance issued by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority this Nov. 2017, tells subway train conductors to use gender-neutral “riders” or “passengers” instead. The change is just one in the new communication rules, which also include conductors giving delayed passengers as much information as they can, and pointing out nearby tourist attractions. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) – When it comes to the New York City subways, there’s no such thing as ladies and gentlemen.

Conductors on subway trains have been told to replace “ladies and gentlemen” when making announcements with the gender-neutral terms of “passengers,” ”riders,” and “everyone.”

It’s part of an effort from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to improve communication with passengers frustrated with having to deal with a system troubled with delays, mechanical failures and even derailments.

Other directives include giving subway riders as much information as possible in case of delays and mentioning nearby New York City sites of interest at various stations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

