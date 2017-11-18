Mobile City Officials Lead Discussion on Infrastructure Today

Related Coverage Mobile to Catch Up on Capital Improvement Needs

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Three members of the Mobile City Council and one member of the Stimpson administration are in Charlotte, NC this weekend. They’re taking part in the National League of Cities City Summit. Councilman Fred Richardson will be the moderator along with Council Members Gina Gregory, Levon Manzie and the city’s director of engineering and development Dianne Irby.

They’ll be discussing “The Infrastructure Backlog.” Over the past several years, the city of Mobile has pumped millions of dollars into a capital improvement program that’s worked on various projects throughout the city. They’ve handled sidewalks, road repaving, and other issues over the long term. The group will share their experiences with leaders from others cities at a forum beginning later this morning.