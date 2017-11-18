Future Of Civic Center Still In The Air

City council members are trying to figure out how to best use the civic center and get the most out of it. Aside from Mardi Gras, one constant is the International Festival which was held today.

“It’s really cute, I see kids jumping around up there and having fun,” says Vanessa Vilchez.

Dancing, history and food.

“Right now I’m eating some teriyaki chicken and fried rice from Thailand.,” says Vilchez.

“It’s been really fun but also informative, there have been so many things I’ve never seen before, or eaten before,” says Kia Uribe.

The International Festival has been held here at the civic center since 1983.

“We think it’s wonderful, this is the second year we’ve been and we’ll come back every year,” says Christine Knowles.

The facility is 50 years old and repairs to bring it up to code have not been done. In order to do that, and keep it open and operating for several years down the road, the city will need to spend over $30 million.

“I’m in one of the mystic organizations that has their ball here every year so it’s got to serve that group, it’s got to serve things like this and get a little bit more diverse and other things that you don’t see here,” says David Knowles.

The site is 24 acres and some council members have expressed a desire for part of the land to become residential. But for today, these folks say they’re enjoying the fact the civic center is still standing.

Early on, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the civic center might need to be torn down. There was immediate backlash. The city now intends to develop an RFP (Request For Proposals) to address high level needs including civic, residential, retail, recreation, arts and Mardi Gras. That RFP will be sent to global development groups who might be interested in developing the site.