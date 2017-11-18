Florida Inmate Dies After Scuffle With Guards

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate died after struggling with guards at a Florida county jail.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that 31-year-old Nathaniel Harrison Edwards was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a Crestview hospital.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Edwards had been picked up on an outstanding domestic violence warrant and then charged with methamphetamine possession following a search at the jail.

Jail officials say Edwards became combative and had to be physically controlled by corrections staff. He became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital.

The death remains under investigation.