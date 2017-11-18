Florida authorities still searching for 3 escaped inmates

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (AP) – After scouring a wooded area authorities in Florida are still searching for three county jail inmates who managed to escape.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported Saturday that indications are that the three inmates who escaped from the Wakulla County jail are no longer in the area.

Investigators are now scouring the trio’s contacts within the past few months and reaching out to friends and family. As many as 80 people had been contacted by Friday.

The sheriff’s office said that Joel Cooper, Donald Cotterman and Casey Brandon managed to break through the ceiling of the jail’s law library and then make their way to freedom across the building’s roof.

The escape triggered an initial search of nearby woods that included air support and tracking dogs.