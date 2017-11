MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 7:45 in the Panera parking lot on Airport Blvd.

According to Lt. Black with Mobile Police, a black male who appears to be in his early 20’s was shot several times killing him. The suspect is a black male, slender build wearing dark clothing. He ran westbound toward Olive Garden.

There is word on a motive.

News 5 is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.