Mobile, AL (WKRG)

The first donation drive ahead of WKRG’s “Magical Christmas Toy Drive”, which begins next week, is happening today.

The “Toy Drive Fly-In” is an annual event put on by the Azalea City Model Aeronautics Club.

The event will be held at Irvington Field, which is located at 7195 Half Mile Road.

Registration fee is one new, unwrapped toy.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m., with the pilots briefing at 9:00. The flights will follow soon after the briefing.