Ann Wedgeworth, known for ‘Three’s Company’ role, dies at 83

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 4, 1978 file photo, actress Ann Wedgeworth poses at Sardi’s restaurant following the 32nd Annual Tony Awards in New York City where she won best actress in a featured role for her performance in “Chapter Two.” Wedgeworth, who gained fame on film and Broadway before taking on the role of a flirty divorcee on “Three’s Company,” has died in New York at age 83. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Actress Ann Wedgeworth, who gained fame on film and Broadway before taking on the role of a flirty divorcee on “Three’s Company,” has died at age 83.

Wedgeworth’s daughter Dianna Martin says her mother died Thursday in the New York area after a long illness.

Wedgeworth won the 1978 Tony award for best featured actress in a play for her performance in Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two.”

She acted in soap operas and also found success in Hollywood with roles alongside Gene Hackman in the 1973 film “Scarecrow” and Robert De Niro in “Bang the Drum Slowly” the same year.

She’s perhaps best known for the TV sitcom “Three’s Comedy,” where she played Lana Shields, an older woman with her eyes set on her young neighbor Jack, played by John Ritter.

