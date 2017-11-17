What’s Working: Saraland Elementary Receives Highest National Education Award

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s what’s working, congratulations are in order for the Saraland Elementary School community. The school was chosen to be a Blue Ribbon School. Only five schools were selected in the state. This is the highest national education award that any school can receive.

Principal Stan Stokley says the application process to become a Blue Ribbon School lasts eight months. Saraland Elementary School was chosen based on students scores on the Aspire Test. Stokley says he had one-on-one meetings with each of the 500 students who were taking the test. “What you are trying to communicate is that, if this is important for a principal to sit down with me, it must be important.” He says the students really took the test seriously.

Teachers say the students work hard all year long and deserve this honor. Vicki Barefield says, “The students put forth every effort. They want to do well and make us proud.” Reading specialist, Renee Black, is proud that such a young school system received this prestigious award. “I have been here since the beginning, and I think there is a sense of pride. We have the slogan, ‘Spartan Pride,’ and it says a lot for a young system to have done this in such a short period of time.”

Student, Kyrsten Blakely, summed it up best when she said, “I wanted to scream and say ‘Yes,’ because it’s a big honor for our school.”