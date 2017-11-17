WCSO: One Suspect Arrested, One Still Wanted in Connection with October Amber Alert

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in connection with an Amber Alert issued out of Walton County in October, according to deputies.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Paul Lewis Vaughan is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the incident on October 28th where he and 35-year-old Joseph Harding entered a home on Otter Pond Road.

According to deputies, the two took 33-year-old Rebecca Harding and 2-year-old Gracie Harding by force using brass knuckles, a pool stick, and other weapons. The two men then fled the scene with the victims in a red Ford Mustang, deputies say.

Multiple agencies responded to help aid in the search including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as well as Holmes, Geneva, Jackson, and Bay County Sheriff’s Offices.

According to WCSO, Rebecca and Gracie were located several hours later in Samson, Alabama unharmed.

Vaughan was booked into the Walton County Jail on November 15th where he is held on $50,000 bond.

Harding currently has active warrants and remains at large, deputies say.