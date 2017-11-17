Warning: Graphic Images! Navy admits flight crew created obscene skydrawing over town

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.(WCMH) — The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a Washington town will face punishment.

According to The Spokesman-Review, residents of Okanogan, Washington, began reporting a skydrawing of male genitalia over the town, Thursday.

“After it made the circles at the bottom, I knew what it was and started laughing,” Ramone Duran told The Spokesman-Review. “It was pretty funny to see that. You don’t expect to see something like that.”

However, other people didn’t think the skydrawing was amusing, with several complaints about the inappropriate nature of the symbol.

Navy officials released a statement to KREM stating: “The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

The FAA told KREM that since the act didn’t pose a safety risk to residents, they will not be investigating and that they “cannot police morality.”

