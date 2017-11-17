UPDATE: Body Discovered Behind Fake Brick Wall in Shalimar

SHALIMAR, Florida (WKRG) – Barbara Wozniak has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of her husband Alfred Wozniak. According to the arrest report, Barbara Wozniaks’ daughter told investigators that her mother shot Alfred in self-defense and that his body was inside a closet in the home.

Okaloosa County Deputies stated that when they arrived at the home they could smell an odor consistent with decay coming from inside the house. Deputies obtained a search warrant and located a fabricated brick wall inside the closet under the stairway.

The report states that when the bricks and drywall were removed, deputies observed a large tarp in the shape of an adult body that was thoroughly duct taped.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity and to determine a possible cause of death. Deputies say they also found evidence that a shooting possibly occurred in the townhome.