Undocumented Immigrant Charged With Child Sex Abuse in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An undocumented immigrant is behind bars in Baldwin County accused of sexually abusing a child, according to Foley Police.

Melvin Omar Acevedo-Rodriguez, 34, is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock told News 5.

Chief Bullock said Acevedo-Rodriguez’s wife discovered inappropriate pictures of a female family member.

Acevedo-Rodriguez is in the Baldwin County Jail charged with sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 and manufacturing child pornography.