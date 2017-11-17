Undocumented Immigrant Charged With Child Sex Abuse in Baldwin County

By Published:
Melvin Omar Acevedo-Rodriguez

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An undocumented immigrant is behind bars in Baldwin County accused of sexually abusing a child, according to Foley Police.

Melvin Omar Acevedo-Rodriguez, 34, is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock told News 5.

Chief Bullock said Acevedo-Rodriguez’s wife discovered inappropriate pictures of a female family member.

Acevedo-Rodriguez is in the Baldwin County Jail charged with sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 and manufacturing child pornography.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s