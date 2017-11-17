Two Suspects Charged with Setting Fires to Port-a-Potty, Power Pole in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A man and a woman have been charged with setting multiple fires in Mobile on Friday, including to a port-a-potty and a power pole.

Timothy Montgomery Bufford and Amber Jolen Kuta will both be charged with second-degree arson and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators, firefighters were called out to several fires behind Dickey’s Barbeque Pit in Westwood Plaza located at 7765 Airport Blvd around 1:28am Friday morning. After the fire was extinguished they discovered it was a port-a-potty that had burned. It was also discovered that a power pole was set and another fire set behind the building nearby.

Bufford and Kuta were arrested just a few hours later.

The Arson Unit of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is conducting the investigation.