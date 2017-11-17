Three Arrested in Deadly Atmore Home Invasion

ATMORE, Alabama (WKRG) – Three months after the door of a home was kicked in and a man and woman were shot in their bed in Atmore, three people are in custody – two adults and one teenager.

It was no secret in Atmore, Robert Kennedy liked to flash his cash. “We did talk about that numerous times but if you knew him, you knew that was basically a routine that he done,” says former girlfriend Jospehine Gaines.

Police believe it was money behind a deadly home invasion robbery back in August that killed Kennedy and seriously wounded his girlfriend Joi McClammy. “When police entered the room, they found Mr. Kennedy and Miss McClammy in a back bedroom and there was a large amount of blood,” says police chief Chuck Brooks.

Now, three arrests. An unidentified teenager and Darrell Brown of Atmore and Deion Booth from Mobile. Both had already been arrested in unreleated cases. Brown for a capital murder earlier in the summer. “Mr. Brown has an extensive criminal history with this agency as well as other agencies,” according to Brooks. “He is very dangerous.”

Brown is also a relative of Gaines, “I was actually supposed to be the one to come over there at 10:13 that night,” she says. “I did not answer that call.”

For Gaines, news of the arrests is met with mixed emotions. “My beliefs are like this, it don’t matter who it is, a family member or not, if they are in the wrong they are in wrong. But, it still a hurt. It will still be a burden on my heart.”

Both Booth and Brown are charged with capital murder and attempted murder among a laundry list of other charges. Robert Kennedy’s brother, Prince who lives in Pensacola says his prayers have been answered.