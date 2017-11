The mild Friday afternoon brought a few tiny cumulus clouds- A sign that moisture in the atmosphere is increasing. That’s part of the water cycle, and that’s what the 5th grade at Taylor White Elementary has been studying. I was guest professor for the afternoon. We talked weather and I had help from Cayne, Tramir, Isiah, Gracie, Joseph, Kylie, and Tamia. They and Ms. Hall all get the “Alan Sealls of Approval.”

Alan Sealls, News 5