Roy Moore’s wife Kayla, other Alabama women speak in support of Senate candidate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Published:
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife Kayla Moore stands with Moore at a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore says her husband will not step down in the face of sexual assault allegations.

Kayla Moore spoke out in defense of her husband on Friday. She says they have been married for over 32 years and the Army veteran has always been an officer and a gentleman.

She says he will not stop fighting for the people of Alabama and repeated what her husband said the day before when he remarked: “I will not stop until they lay me in that box in the ground.”

Moore has been dogged by allegations that he sexually assaulted two women decades ago when they were teenagers.

___

2:30 a.m.

Alabama Republican Roy Moore’s campaign is lashing out at the women accusing him of sexual misconduct even as women’s advocates decry what they call intimidation tactics.

Republicans in Washington are growing concerned that Moore might not only lose the special Senate election in Alabama but damage the GOP’s brand with women across the country.

A spokesman for President Donald Trump says he finds the allegations against more “very troubling” but that the people of Alabama should determine the outcome of the Senate race.

In Alabama, Moore appeared alongside more than a dozen religious leaders, who took turns bashing the Christian conservative’s many critics – especially his female accusers.

Moore himself called the allegations “unsubstantiated,” ”unproven” and “fake” but refused to answer questions from reporters about the allegations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s