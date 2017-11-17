No, the “Pink Panther Bandit” is not stealing packages from homes in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A burglar nicknamed the “Pink Panther Bandit” that’s going viral on social media appears to be stealing packages from homes in Mobile, Alabama.

Except, she isn’t.

News 5 has found out that despite the video being shared on Facebook by multiple residents in Mobile, the burglaries caught-on-camera are occurring in Chicago, Illinois.

The video on Facebook states that the female suspect, with hot pink hair wearing nothing but socks on her feet, is stealing packages in the “Westlawn” area.

Mobile has a similarly-named neighborhood near Spencer-Westlawn Elementary School. This is likely the reason for the confusion.

The video has received more than 13,000 shares on Facebook, and many of those shares are coming from other states across the country.

Carry on, Gulf Coast.