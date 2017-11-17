No prosecutions planned over crossover voting

Associated Press Published: Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Secretary of State’s office says no action will be taken over 140 cases of illegal crossover voting in the Senate special election runoff.

Secretary of State John Merrill’s office initially said 674 people apparently voted in both the Democratic Senate primary on Aug. 15 and the Republican runoff election the month after. Such votes are illegal, so it referred those cases to local probate judges.

A release from Merrill’s office on Friday said that investigations found 534 of those cases were errors. That left 140 people who voted in the Democratic primary and the Republican runoff.

The state says probate judges didn’t want to pursue any additional investigations, so the matter is closed.

Officials initially indicated some people could be prosecuted for crossover voting.

 

