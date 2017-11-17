New Details in Prichard Police Officer Arrest

Related Coverage Prichard Officer Arrested on Kidnapping and Domestic Violence Charges

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – Court documents obtained by News 5 reveal that Bryan Pearman is accused of abducting a woman with whom he had a dating relationship. The documents allege that on November 14th, Pearman abducted, threatened to kill, and struck the female victim in the face.

Bryan Pearman was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence 3rd degree (assault) and Domestic violence 3rd degree (harassment).

According to the Prichard Police Department, Pearman is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Pearman was released from jail Thursday afternoon after posting $9,000 bond.