New Details in Prichard Police Officer Arrest

By Published:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – Court documents obtained by News 5 reveal that Bryan Pearman is accused of abducting a woman with whom he had a dating relationship. The documents allege that on November 14th, Pearman abducted, threatened to kill, and struck the female victim in the face.

Bryan Pearman was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence 3rd degree (assault) and Domestic violence 3rd degree (harassment).

According to the Prichard Police Department, Pearman is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Pearman was released from jail Thursday afternoon after posting $9,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s