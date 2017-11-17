MPD: Sexting Can Lead to Child Pornography Charges

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police have identified a growing issue with sexting in the Mobile County Public School System.

“It started last year in some of the schools,” said Katina Randolph who is a Family Intervention Specialist with Mobile Police. “There were some sexual videos going around and then there was language through text message.”

This year, police are visiting students in all Mobile middle and high schools to teach them about sexting. Police want students to understand that by taking or sharing nude, partially naked, or provocative photos or videos, they are participating in child pornography.

If a minor is caught with these photos or videos they could face felony charges of Possession of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, or Production of Child Pornography. These charges have a minimum of a year in prison.

“They think it’s just fun and impulsive, but in the end, it has a great consequence on their life,” said Randolph.

Mobile Police say if you find these photos or videos on your child’s phone, it is important that you do not send them to anyone even your husband or wife. If you do, you have distributed child pornography.

“We want the parents to either notify the police at home or bring the phone to the school the next day and notify the administration at the school,” said Randolph.