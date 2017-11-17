MISSING ALERT: 18-Year-Old Reported Missing in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old in Florida.

Brittany Ann Stevens was reported missing on November 14th according to the sheriff’s office.

She was last seen around 5pm that day getting into a tan or copper colored car with an unknown man, deputies say.

ECSO says Brittany was carrying bags believed to be full of her possessions.

She may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on Brittany’s whereabouts, contact 911.